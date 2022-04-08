ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.18. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 172,995 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 395,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 584,046 shares of company stock worth $599,173 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

