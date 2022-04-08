RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $327.82 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $313.85 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

