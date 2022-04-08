Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Insider Sells £15,173.28 in Stock

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 635.60 ($8.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 644.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 696.82. Rightmove plc has a 12-month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

RMV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

