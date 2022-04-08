Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,780 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,151 ($80.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £99.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,731.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,161.04. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

