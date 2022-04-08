Ritocoin (RITO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ritocoin has a market cap of $143,587.44 and $19.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.31 or 0.07581752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.49 or 0.99977820 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,690,058,249 coins and its circulating supply is 1,677,776,740 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

