RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
