RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.5% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 36,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,373,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.17.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.