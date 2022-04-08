Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.