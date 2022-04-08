Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

