Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE:PKG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

