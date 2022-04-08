Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

