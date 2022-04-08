Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,618 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

