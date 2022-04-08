Robert N. Hoglund Purchases 129 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,213.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

