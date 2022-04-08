Robert N. Hoglund Purchases 129 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,213.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ED opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
