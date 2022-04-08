Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

HOOD opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

