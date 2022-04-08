Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

