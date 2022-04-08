Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 6.4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.60 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 128,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,126,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

