Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.80

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 1421370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Roche by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

