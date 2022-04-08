Rollins Financial Purchases Shares of 793 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.50 on Thursday, reaching $1,057.26. 26,392,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,983,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $917.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $964.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

