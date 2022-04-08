Rollins Financial Takes $1.26 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.