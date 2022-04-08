Rollins Financial Takes $1.26 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DUK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.
Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.