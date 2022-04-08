Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 20,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $196.36. 964,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,315. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

