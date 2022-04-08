Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 50,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.