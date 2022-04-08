Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 190 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

LON BARC opened at GBX 140.58 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.27. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

