Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 550 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.95) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 553.82 ($7.26).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 525.80 ($6.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £106.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 466.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,854.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

