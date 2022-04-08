RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.63 Million

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to report sales of $268.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.30 million to $285.20 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 2,627,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,169. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.80 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.