RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.95. RPC shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 9,022 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RES. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

