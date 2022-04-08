RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of RPM International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

