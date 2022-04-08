Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 395.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 268,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.