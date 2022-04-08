Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,680 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

CMP stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

