Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,735 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $155,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.