Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,274 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

