Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after buying an additional 282,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

