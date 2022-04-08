Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.20.

Ryder System stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ryder System by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

