Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Upgraded to “Buy” by SEB Equities

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SAABF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.62. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

