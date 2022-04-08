SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $234,771.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.03 or 0.00769413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00204767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

