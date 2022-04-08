SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Hits Market Cap of $8.04 Million

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $414,156.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.47 or 0.07564872 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.31 or 1.00028867 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

