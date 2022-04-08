Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.97.

Several analysts have commented on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.60 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.