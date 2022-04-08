Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

TSE SSL opened at C$10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

