Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.93 ($7.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

