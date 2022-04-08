SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $412.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.97. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $339,836,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

