Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

PG traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. 6,832,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $152.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

