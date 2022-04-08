Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Lowered to €185.00 at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.40.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

