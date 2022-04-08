Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,704.67.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.94) to GBX 3,544 ($46.48) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($55.74) to GBX 3,850 ($50.49) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.41) to GBX 3,720 ($48.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders stock remained flat at $$42.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Schroders has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.