Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45.

