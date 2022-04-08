Scott V. Olrich Sells 3,948 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DocuSign stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

