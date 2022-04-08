Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.35.

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

