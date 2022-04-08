Sealed Air Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

