Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

TSE OVV opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.26. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

