Sears Canada (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ – Get Rating) (TSE:SCC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sears Canada shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

About Sears Canada (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ)

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.