Seigniorage Shares Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $351,155.49 and $20,154.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

