Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
About Select Medical (Get Rating)
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.