Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 7,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.